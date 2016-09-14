Kenilworth 620
New Arts Lab at the Peck School
Kenilworth 620 looks like anairplane hanger with the best view in town. In recent years the high ceilinged,steel-beamed room with big lake view windows on the top floor of UWM’sKenilworth Square East (1915 E. Kenilworth Place) has been t.. more
Sep 14, 2016 2:51 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
New Dance in New Performance Space
“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more
May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Devin Settle Dance
Rishi’s Chai Tea Collection
Milwaukee’s favorite hometown organic and Fair Trade tea purveyor, Rishi Tea, debuted its new line of loose leaf chai blends this fall, just as the cold and blustery weather had many of us craving the soothing warmth found in a spot of tea.... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview