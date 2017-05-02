RSS

New York-based artist Kambui Olujimi, in “Zulu Time" (May 5 through Aug.13 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) investigates the temporal hierarchies that benefit some while disadvantaging others. more

May 2, 2017 1:19 PM Visual Arts

The photographs on display at the exhibit Light We Trust at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts from April 1 to May 14 were made utilizing traditional analog photographic techniques. more

Mar 29, 2016 3:11 PM Visual Arts

UW-Milwaukee’s Design & Visual Communications program presents The Design Entrepreneur Showcase from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Kenilworth Square East, Third Floor. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m., Kenilworth Square East lights u... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:17 PM Visual Arts

Sweden is the international focus of the 2015 Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:12 AM Film Reviews

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more

Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Hear Me Out

At this year’s MilwaukeeFilm Festival, it’s a short walk from the Sept. 25 opening night film to theopening night party. Screening at the Oriental Landmark Theatre, 1971 is adocumentary about the Edward Snowdens of the analogue era—a group of a.. more

Sep 11, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

It has long been acknowledged that artistic creation is a universal human practice. But the idea that beneath stylistic and functional differences lies a common human condition transcending culture, history and geography first gets expressi... more

Mar 5, 2014 4:43 PM Visual Arts

One year ago, Milwaukee dancer/choreographers Steven Moses and Jaimi Patterson curated Rooftop Dance, a collection of dances by themselves and friends. The open-air performances took place on the flat roof of the more

Jun 26, 2013 5:12 PM Classical Music

It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more

Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

