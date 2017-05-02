Kenilworth Square East
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s ‘Zulu Time’ Tells the Politics of the Clock
New York-based artist Kambui Olujimi, in “Zulu Time" (May 5 through Aug.13 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) investigates the temporal hierarchies that benefit some while disadvantaging others. more
May 2, 2017 1:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Analog Photographic Technique Yields Striking Effects
The photographs on display at the exhibit Light We Trust at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts from April 1 to May 14 were made utilizing traditional analog photographic techniques. more
Mar 29, 2016 3:11 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UW-Milwaukee Showcases Innovative Artists and Entrepreneurs in Annual Showcases
UW-Milwaukee’s Design & Visual Communications program presents The Design Entrepreneur Showcase from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Kenilworth Square East, Third Floor. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m., Kenilworth Square East lights u... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Passport to Scandinavia
Sweden is the international focus of the 2015 Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:12 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ring in the Red, White and Pink
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more
Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Milwaukee Film’s Opening Night
At this year’s MilwaukeeFilm Festival, it’s a short walk from the Sept. 25 opening night film to theopening night party. Screening at the Oriental Landmark Theatre, 1971 is adocumentary about the Edward Snowdens of the analogue era—a group of a.. more
Sep 11, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wisconsin’s Local Flavor at the Charles Allis Art Museum
It has long been acknowledged that artistic creation is a universal human practice. But the idea that beneath stylistic and functional differences lies a common human condition transcending culture, history and geography first gets expressi... more
Mar 5, 2014 4:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A New Rooftop Dance and a New Milwaukee Dance Company
One year ago, Milwaukee dancer/choreographers Steven Moses and Jaimi Patterson curated Rooftop Dance, a collection of dances by themselves and friends. The open-air performances took place on the flat roof of the more
Jun 26, 2013 5:12 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee