Kenilworth
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Nohl Fellowships Exhibition’ Examines Contemporary Culture
This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more
Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Michelle Grabner Looks Back and Moves On
Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Gallery Night & Day Springs Into Action
Spring Gallery Night and Day arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments