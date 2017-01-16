RSS

Kenneth Lonergan

Casey Affleck won a GoldenGlobe for his lead role in Manchester by the Sea . The trophy significantly raiseshis odds for receiving an Oscar nomination—along with the film’s near universalacclaim from film critics and its respectable box office... more

Jan 16, 2017 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

At some point in the ’90s, there were artists aggressively trying to figure out what the final lessons of the ’80s might have been. Perhaps one of the most compelling looks at this was Bret Easton Ellis’ brilliant psychological horror novel Am.. more

Aug 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Chef/owner Michael Feker opened Il Mito 10 years ago in Walker’s Point. He introduced the current location in Wauwatosa about four years ago and shuttered the original space in 2007.When Il Mito appeared on the scene, its cuisine was descri... more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Bright, simple colors reach out into the audience, an elevated walkway splits the front few rows to create a kind of thrust/proscenium hybrid, and simple iconography turns the intimate Off the Wall Theatre into an idealized musical-theater ... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more

Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

