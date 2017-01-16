Kenneth Lonergan
Casey Affleck for Oscar?
Casey Affleck won a GoldenGlobe for his lead role in Manchester by the Sea . The trophy significantly raiseshis odds for receiving an Oscar nomination—along with the film’s near universalacclaim from film critics and its respectable box office... more
Jan 16, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Feels Like I’m At Work: Security in LOBBY HERO
Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two by Kenneth Lonergan in two weeks
Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Is Our Youth with dropoutArts
At some point in the ’90s, there were artists aggressively trying to figure out what the final lessons of the ’80s might have been. Perhaps one of the most compelling looks at this was Bret Easton Ellis’ brilliant psychological horror novel Am.. more
Aug 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Il Mito Among Area’s Best Italian Restaurants
Chef/owner Michael Feker opened Il Mito 10 years ago in Walker’s Point. He introduced the current location in Wauwatosa about four years ago and shuttered the original space in 2007.When Il Mito appeared on the scene, its cuisine was descri... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Off the Wall’s Rocking ‘Guys and Dolls’
Bright, simple colors reach out into the audience, an elevated walkway splits the front few rows to create a kind of thrust/proscenium hybrid, and simple iconography turns the intimate Off the Wall Theatre into an idealized musical-theater ... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Irish Fest
Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee