RSS

Kenny Rogers

twim_saltnpeppa_1.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

 Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more

Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Visual Arts

blogimage16900.jpe

In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of hit singles, but none was more enduring than Rogers... more

Nov 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8691.jpe

In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of singles, but none were more enduring than Rogers’ “The Gambler,” a song so popular that it was spun off into a movie and TV series, w more

Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES