Kenosha
Kenosha Auditions for Death of a Salesman
It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The gr.. more
Aug 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Good (Gay) Sportsmanship
Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Stories For A Summer’s Night at Fusion
I love the feeling of brick walls and a tall tin ceiling in summer. There’s a kind of a coolly cavernous feel about a place like that. All the vertical space radiates with its own kind of emotional warmth given the right performance. Kenosha.. more
Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Notaword Reunite to Revisit the Songs of Their Youth
Indie-rockers Notaword will pay homage to their Kenosha roots during their run of reunion shows. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:47 PM Colton Dunham Local Music 1 Comments
Racine and Kenosha’s Best Bands are Led by Women
Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek Music Feature 1 Comments
Greatest Lakes Find a Big Sound on Their Debut
In a world full of instant gratification, it can be easy to rush music to the listener, especially for artists recording at home. There’s a temptation to cut corners and finish a song quickly, rather than take time to construct it into stu... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:08 AM Joshua Miller Local Music 2 Comments
The Bristol Renaissance Faire Plans Another Summer of Medieval Entertainment
The 12th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire presentsmore additions in merchants and entertainment this year along with traditionalfavorites. This Kenosha-based festival will take people back to Shakespearetimes with medieval food and alcoholic be.. more
Jul 5, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Watch the Hugh Bob and the Hustle Video for "Butternut"
Even on an album that didn't shy away from autobiography, "Butternut" stood out as one of the most personal tracks on songwriter Hugh Masterson's 2012 self-titled debut with Hugh Bob and the Hustle, a meditation on Masterson's small, Northern Wisc.. more
May 8, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rob Zerban: Paul Ryan's Other Opponent
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan has become a household name since his selection as Mitt Romney's... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Jobs?
We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
A Slice of Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery
Each month, Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery (4601 Sheridan Road) features artists selected from the gallery's nonprofit, co-op membership. An accompanying reception is known as “Second Saturdays”—the next one takes place March 1 more
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 6 Comments
Corey Hart to have knee surgery
Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more
Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Voucher Study: Transfers to MPS Muddle Results
Aug 18, 2011 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Oedipus 3-D : The Comedy in Kenosha
Every now and then a small fringe production will come to my attention way too late for me to do anything about it. Such is the case with a show opening in Kenosha tonight. It may not be high art, but anything with a name like Oedipus 3-D : The .. more
Jul 1, 2011 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
How Baby Boomers Conquered Summerfest
Summerfest began announcing its side-stage line-ups this week, which means the perennial complaints from disappointed music fans can't be far behind. Let me try to stave off a few of them, though, with this reminder: If you're complaining about th.. more
May 20, 2011 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bartolotta Buffet in the Grain Exchange
The Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.) remains one of Milwaukee’s most impressive 19th-century landmarks. Normally only guests at receptions and private parties get to see the magnificent interior space of the building’s old trading room.... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Music for Strings & Things
With their next concert, the Philomusica String Quartet—newest resident faculty ensemble at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—begins a multi-year canvassing of all the quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Appropriately enough, th... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Bucks Vs. Thunder
Brandon Jennings and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Glorious Reign of Mars’ Cheese Castle
The castle wasconstructed shortly after World War II, in 1947, when Mario and Martha Vent www.marscheese.com / 1-800-655-6147/ 2800 120th Ave.,Kenosha. ,Eat/Drink more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
September 17 - September 23
Thursday, Sept. 17 The Fray @ The Tarble Athletic Center, Kenosha, 8 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee