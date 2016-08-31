RSS

It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The gr.. more

Aug 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Hear Me Out

I love the feeling of brick walls and a tall tin ceiling in summer. There’s a kind of a coolly cavernous feel about a place like that. All the vertical space radiates with its own kind of emotional warmth given the right performance. Kenosha.. more

Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Indie-rockers Notaword will pay homage to their Kenosha roots during their run of reunion shows. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:47 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

In a world full of instant gratification, it can be easy to rush music to the listener, especially for artists recording at home. There’s a temptation to cut corners and finish a song quickly, rather than take time to construct it into stu... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:08 AM Local Music 2 Comments

The 12th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire presentsmore additions in merchants and entertainment this year along with traditionalfavorites. This Kenosha-based festival will take people back to Shakespearetimes with medieval food and alcoholic be.. more

Jul 5, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

Even on an album that didn't shy away from autobiography, "Butternut" stood out as one of the most personal tracks on songwriter Hugh Masterson's 2012 self-titled debut with Hugh Bob and the Hustle, a meditation on Masterson's small, Northern Wisc.. more

May 8, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Republican Congressman Paul Ryan has become a household name since his selection as Mitt Romney's... more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

Each month, Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery (4601 Sheridan Road) features artists selected from the gallery's nonprofit, co-op membership. An accompanying reception is known as “Second Saturdays”—the next one takes place March 1 more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 6 Comments

Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more

Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM More Sports

Aug 18, 2011 6:25 PM Daily Dose

Every now and then a small fringe production will come to my attention way too late for me to do anything about it. Such is the case with a show opening in Kenosha tonight. It may not be high art, but anything with a name like Oedipus 3-D : The .. more

Jul 1, 2011 1:45 PM Theater

Summerfest began announcing its side-stage line-ups this week, which means the perennial complaints from disappointed music fans can't be far behind. Let me try to stave off a few of them, though, with this reminder: If you're complaining about th.. more

May 20, 2011 10:00 PM On Music

The Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.) remains one of Milwaukee’s most impressive 19th-century landmarks. Normally only guests at receptions and private parties get to see the magnificent interior space of the building’s old trading room.... more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

With their next concert, the Philomusica String Quartet—newest resident faculty ensemble at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—begins a multi-year canvassing of all the quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Appropriately enough, th... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Brandon Jennings and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The castle wasconstructed shortly after World War II, in 1947, when Mario and Martha Vent www.marscheese.com  / 1-800-655-6147/ 2800 120th Ave.,Kenosha. ,Eat/Drink more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Thursday, Sept. 17 The Fray @ The Tarble Athletic Center, Kenosha, 8 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

