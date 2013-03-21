Kenya C. Evans
A Different Black American History
Milwaukee author Michelle Dobbs describes herself as an artist first and then a storyteller. She quit her job in the nonprofit world in 2009 and dedicated herself to publishing her first book, The Rock Island Line. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:25 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
Winners and Losers
The Olympics, one could argue, are the epitome of competition, where all the top dogs have their day. However, to be called competitive may indicate that you’re pushy, obsessed with winning and that nobody likes you more
Aug 4, 2013 11:31 PM Kenya C. Evans Books
Not Your Average Joe
Few guitarist-singers explode onto the scene as quietly and swiftly as Joe Wray. The 33-year-old Milwaukeean traveled the world as a Marine, spent time on the East Coast, and then found his passion as a musician, literally more
Dec 20, 2012 4:13 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
The Nature of ‘NurtureShock’
The aptly titled book NurtureShock is a riveting look into the mysterious minds of children and the teachings of myth-guided parents.Po Bronson, best-selling author and proud parent of two, and who co-wrote NurtureShock with Ashley Merryman... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books
The RZA’s ‘Tao of Wu’ Explores Faith and Practice
So imagine mysurprise when I stumbled upon the book TheTao of Wu. The author? Founder, p The Tao of Wu ,Books more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books 1 Comments
Big bang Theory
Moreandmore often the sound of music and the passion for flashin’ comescrashing together—a cultural version of the Big Bang Theory&,Off the Cuff more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
UrbanSol
UrbanSol Live: Beautiful Music brings together boisterous melodies, soulful vocalists and UrbanSol Live: Beautiful Music ,CD Reviews more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Album Reviews 4 Comments
Single in the City?
How to Be Single by Liz Tuccillo, co-author of He's Just Not That Into You, is a bo How to Be Single ,Books more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books 2 Comments
Poetic Justice
A write-or-die guy,Kwabena Antoine Nixon—Chicago ,Off the Cuff more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
Lady of Spain
Manyyoung girls dream of being the most popular, adored girl in school. But thetr KinkyGazpacho: Life, Love and Spain ,Books more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books