Kenya
Profiling the Lives of Refugees
In author Ben Rawlence’s heart-wrenching narrative, City of Thorns, he profiles the lives of some of the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya, home to almost half-a-million primarily Somali refugees fleeing war, terrorism, famine and climate change... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Stream Eric & Magill's Gorgeous, Glorious new "Night Singers" LP
Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more
Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Story of Barack Obama
One of the most anticipated political books of recent memory is an exhaustively reported, absorbing biography that sheds a real-life look on our current president. Drawing from hundreds of interviews, including with President Obama himself.... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Boswell Hosts Fuller for 'Cocktail Hour'
Selected by The New York Times' Book Review as a 2011 “Notable Book of the Year,” Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness is an unforgettable memoir by author Alexandra Fuller. In this firsthand account, Fuller takes readers to the more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Shape of the States
The History Channel series “How the States got their Shapes” is a little like those U.S. map puzzles we played with as kids—writ larger and with humor. The host, onetime “Daily Show” correspondent Brian Unger, is the geek with attitude as .. more
Nov 29, 2011 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Good Fortune?
Expensive projects to eradicate poverty in the Third World have come under scrutiny, though they seem to continue despite the criticism. In the PBS documentary “Good Fortune,” two views from the grass roots of Kenya add a measure of dimension to .. more
Sep 7, 2010 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What Are the Birthers Really After?
On Aug. 4, President Barack Obama celebrated the anniversary of his birth, an event that occurred 48 years ago in the state of Hawaii. This is an indisputable fact, as sane critics on the right, such as ,News Features more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Imaginative Journey
One has come to expect skilled acting, rich costuming and imaginative sets from First Stag The Neverending Story ,Theater more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Extra Golden
Compared to the typical music scenes, Nairobi, Kenya stands out as a curiously unique sta Momofuku ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Serengeti Safari
A new exhibit at Tory Folliard Gallery exploreswildlife in the African Serengeti. Elephants onParade, ,Art more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
What’s Waiting for Obama
For the next month or so, the conservative valentines will arrive every day at the © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features