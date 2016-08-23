Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington and Wendell Pierce are excellent as Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas in HBO’s depiction of the notorious Senate hearings. Confirmation manages sympathy for both sides while telling the story with gripping, never overstated dr... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:50 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
10 Favorite Films of 2014
Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more
Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Film Clips: May 9
Writer Tina Gordon Chism directs her own script—one lifted from Meet the Parents. The twist is that here the bride's judgmental family is both exceedingly wealthy and African American. Craig Robinson portrays Wade Walker, a blue-collar chil... more
May 8, 2013 9:42 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Mother and Child
Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews