Kesha
Kesha and the Creepies @ The Rave
Locked in the battle of her career, Kesha bit back with a raw, subversive punk-rock spectacle Friday night. more
Aug 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Ke$ha w/ Mike Posner @ Eagles Ballroom
Pop music is such a competitive field that in order to separate from the rest of the pack an artist needs a good gimmick. Lady Gaga sufficiently plays the role of drag-queen provocateur; Katy Perry,Concert Reviews more
Aug 22, 2013 10:45 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Kesha and Dead Weather to Play The Rave
The Rave announced today two big summer shows that will go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: The Dead Weather, the Jack White which will play the venue on Thursday, July 29, and Kesha, the bawdy, hard-partying dance-pop singer/instant celebri.. more
May 3, 2010 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Though the American remake of the British improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” went off the air years ago, two of its principal players still continue to tour behind its basic premise. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee