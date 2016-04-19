RSS

Kevin Costner

When we first meet Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner) in Criminal, he is chained to the bars and fed with a box dropped through the overhead grating. Glowering and hard-faced, Jericho lacks empathy, emotion, impulse control. He isn’t an ideal ... more

Apr 19, 2016 2:34 PM Film Reviews

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

Based on a true story, McFarland, USA follows Jim White (Kevin Costner), a down-on-his-luck track coach, who lands a relatively low-paying job as a central California P.E. teacher in the farming community of McFarland, Calif. more

Feb 20, 2015 4:55 PM Film Clips

In Mike Binder’s Black or White Kevin Costner plays attorney Elliot Anderson, the sole custodial caretaker of his biracial preteen granddaughter Eloise (Jillian Estell). Elliot is drawn into a custody battle with Eloise’s paternal grandmoth... more

Jan 29, 2015 11:55 AM Film Clips

May 17, 2014 12:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

Israeli writer/directors Navot Papushado and Aharon Keshales’ second feature, Big Bad Wolves is the brutal follow up to their 2010 feature Kalevet (Rabies). The story more

Apr 10, 2014 1:58 PM Film Clips

In the middle of a high-stakes operation in Belgrade, Serbia, a U.S. mission to thwart the sale of a dirty bomb by a pair of international masterminds known as the Wolf and the Albino, CIA agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) stops to call hi... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:17 AM Film Reviews

Upon learning that he suffers from a terminal disorder, Secret Service agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) resigns his post to spend time with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and daughter (Hailee Steinfeld). Then Renner is told he’ll be given an a... more

Feb 19, 2014 4:59 PM Film Clips

Most anyone living at the time can clearly recall hearing the news on that Friday afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.Little wonder that several movies have dealt with those events in Dallas more

Nov 18, 2013 6:15 PM Film Reviews

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more

Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM Film Clips

' Kevin Costner is no Jimmy Stewart but he's a plausible stand-in for Capra's other f Mr. ,Film more

Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

It’s not hard to imagine: Frank Capra, who directed Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and It’s a Wonderful Life, would have made Swing Vote had he lived today. He might have made this civics lesson in American politics more concise and a bit sharper, .. more

Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

