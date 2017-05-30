RSS

Kevin Hart

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more

May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Film Clips

In The Accountant, Ben Affleck appears as Christian Wolff, a math savant stricken with Asperger’s syndrome who becomes a highly skilled accountant working for multiple criminal organizations. more

Oct 11, 2016 2:34 PM Film Clips

We sit down with Bill Engvall ahead of his Potawatomi show and talk about Dancing with the Stars, Jennifer Lawrence and his surprising upcoming role. more

Mar 9, 2016 3:43 PM Off the Cuff

What, exactly, is Amber Rose doing in Milwaukee this week? more

Mar 31, 2015 9:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

With a crude, offensive script as well as technical issues, Will Ferrell’s Get Hard is a limp comedy that is genuinely hard to take. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:46 PM Film Reviews

In Get Hard, hedge-fund millionaire James King (Will Ferrell) is wrongly convicted of fraud and offers a small fortune to Darnell (Kevin Hart) in exchange for training King to survive his upcoming San Quentin stint. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:30 PM Film Clips

With less than two weeks to go before wedding his dream girl (Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting), socially awkward Doug (Josh Gad), turns to Jimmy Callahan (Kevin Hart), a best man for hire and the owner of Best Man, Inc. The Wedding Ringer is a lowbrow... more

Jan 15, 2015 3:45 PM Film Clips

Based on a 1974 David Mamet stage play entitled Sexual Perversity in Chicago, this film also remakes the 1986 movie starring Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, James Belushi and Elizabeth Perkins. In this version the relationships examined belong to a p... more

Feb 12, 2014 3:01 AM Film Clips

In this latest entry in the found-footage horror genre, we learn that newlywed, Zach (Zach Gilford), is documenting his bride, Samantha’s (Allison Miller), unexpected pregnancy after a honeymoon night neither one can recall. Home movies of ... more

Jan 16, 2014 7:20 PM Film Clips

Steve Carell returns as Gru, a master criminal who is determined to go straight in the wake of adopting three charming young girls. While attempting to start his own jam-making company, Gru is recruited to the anti-villain more

Jul 2, 2013 10:51 PM Film Clips

With his self-deprecating humor and critical eye, Kevin Hart's comedy is both comically insightful and relatable, pertaining to subjects like family and marriage. Hart's stand-up led him to roles in films like The 40-Year-Old-Virgin... more

Jun 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ted Stefaniak and John Burton, sportscasters for Green Bay’s WGBA, were laid off after Journal Communications consolidated Green Bay’s athletics coverage to WTMJ, Milwaukee. Journal Communications, owners of the Journal-Sentinel, are smart people:.. more

Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

The divorce of Anton Popazovand his wife, Nataliya, is about to be finalized, but th The Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

