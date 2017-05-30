Kevin Hart
Film Clips: June 1, 2017
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more
May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 10.13
In The Accountant, Ben Affleck appears as Christian Wolff, a math savant stricken with Asperger’s syndrome who becomes a highly skilled accountant working for multiple criminal organizations. more
Oct 11, 2016 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Bill Engvall Moves Out of His Comfort Zone
We sit down with Bill Engvall ahead of his Potawatomi show and talk about Dancing with the Stars, Jennifer Lawrence and his surprising upcoming role. more
Mar 9, 2016 3:43 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: April 2-8
What, exactly, is Amber Rose doing in Milwaukee this week? more
Mar 31, 2015 9:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
‘Get Hard’?
With a crude, offensive script as well as technical issues, Will Ferrell’s Get Hard is a limp comedy that is genuinely hard to take. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:46 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Get Hard
In Get Hard, hedge-fund millionaire James King (Will Ferrell) is wrongly convicted of fraud and offers a small fortune to Darnell (Kevin Hart) in exchange for training King to survive his upcoming San Quentin stint. more
Mar 25, 2015 2:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Wedding Ringer
With less than two weeks to go before wedding his dream girl (Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting), socially awkward Doug (Josh Gad), turns to Jimmy Callahan (Kevin Hart), a best man for hire and the owner of Best Man, Inc. The Wedding Ringer is a lowbrow... more
Jan 15, 2015 3:45 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Feb. 12
Based on a 1974 David Mamet stage play entitled Sexual Perversity in Chicago, this film also remakes the 1986 movie starring Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, James Belushi and Elizabeth Perkins. In this version the relationships examined belong to a p... more
Feb 12, 2014 3:01 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Jan. 16
In this latest entry in the found-footage horror genre, we learn that newlywed, Zach (Zach Gilford), is documenting his bride, Samantha’s (Allison Miller), unexpected pregnancy after a honeymoon night neither one can recall. Home movies of ... more
Jan 16, 2014 7:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: July 2
Steve Carell returns as Gru, a master criminal who is determined to go straight in the wake of adopting three charming young girls. While attempting to start his own jam-making company, Gru is recruited to the anti-villain more
Jul 2, 2013 10:51 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
With his self-deprecating humor and critical eye, Kevin Hart's comedy is both comically insightful and relatable, pertaining to subjects like family and marriage. Hart's stand-up led him to roles in films like The 40-Year-Old-Virgin... more
Jun 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Green Bay station confirms Milwaukee is better
Ted Stefaniak and John Burton, sportscasters for Green Bay’s WGBA, were laid off after Journal Communications consolidated Green Bay’s athletics coverage to WTMJ, Milwaukee. Journal Communications, owners of the Journal-Sentinel, are smart people:.. more
Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
’Til Death Do Them Part
The divorce of Anton Popazovand his wife, Nataliya, is about to be finalized, but th The Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE