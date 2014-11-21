RSS

Kevin Hayden

aroundmke_smoothsoul_frankmccomb.jpg.jpe

Photo from rhythmflow.net

Milwaukee's absence of a full-time smooth jazz radio in recent years has translated to themusic's scant presence in the city's concert listings. Chocolate Bar Productionshas been on a one-woman mission to restore borderline smooth jazz in the fo.. more

Nov 21, 2014 4:38 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome guests Kevin Hayden and Neil Davis for a lively debate about the city's jazz scen.. more

May 16, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Kevin Hayden has a love/hate relationship with jazz. He loves the music, which he’s been listening to since he was a toddler, when his father began teaching him to play drums. Over time, though, he’s learned to hate the culture more

Apr 23, 2013 10:09 PM Local Music

blogimage10970.jpe

Here in Milwaukee the Sprecher name is a familiar one. It can be found all over town, from the labels on the gourmet soda and craft beer produced at the Sprecher Brewery in Glendale, to the signs that show sponsorship of a number of local e... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES