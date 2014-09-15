RSS

Kevin J. Miyazaki

perimeter_small_category.jpg.jpe

School is back insession. And even if your days in the Delta Tau Chi are long past, you might behungering for some knowledge. Fortunately you need not be a student to benefitfrom living in a city with multiple universities. O.. more

Sep 15, 2014 8:45 PM Visual Arts

art_rev.jpg.jpe

Why wonder about water on Mars, when there’s plenty to ponder from the shores of Lake Michigan? Photographer Kevin J. Miyazaki navigated the lake’s 1,800-mile perimeter this past summer with a portable studio ready to record, via digital C-... more

Feb 3, 2013 8:01 PM Visual Arts

blogimage10678.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Chicago Cubs with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park this afternoon. more

Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES