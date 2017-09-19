Kevin Kane
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Robert Kraig Expresso 3 Comments
Health Care For Everyone
Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more
Jun 20, 2017 4:53 PM Kevin Kane Expresso 4 Comments
Let's Close the Medicare Part D Donut Hole
We could help seniors, reduce federal spending and end overpaying prescription drug companies simply and easily by letting Medicare negotiate drug prices. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:55 AM Kevin Kane News Features
Beyond Obamacare: Reining in Prescription Drug Costs
As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more
Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 1 Comments
Understanding Obamacare
Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s Kevin Kane addresses recent changes to the Affordable Care Act and makes readers aware of this year’s open enrollment period, which ends Feb. 15, 2015. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:03 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features 3 Comments
Understanding Obamacare: Open Enrollment Period Ends March 31
Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more
Mar 24, 2014 6:10 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Some Options If Your Employer Provides Insurance Coverage
Question: What can I do if I don’t like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either more
Mar 12, 2014 1:24 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Older Americans Get Help
What does Obamacare mean for older Americans? more
Feb 24, 2014 1:20 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: At Least 10 Million Have New Insurance Coverage
Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to more
Feb 9, 2014 6:27 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Health Care Reform Reduces Income Inequality
Question: Does Obamacare help prevent inequality?Answer: Yes. The Affordable Care Act helps reduce a massive transfer of wealth that has been taking place more
Feb 3, 2014 10:20 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Young Adults Should Sign Up
Question: Will Obamacare fail if young people don’t sign up? more
Jan 26, 2014 11:29 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: People With Disabilities Can Get Coverage
Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more
Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Cracking Down on Fraud
Question: How does Obamacare combat fraud?Answer: With health care representing 17% of our entire economy, we must be vigilant to ensure our money is being spent . more
Jan 13, 2014 2:03 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: You Still Have Time to Enroll
Question: Do I still have time to sign up for Obamacare?Answer: Yes, the Affordable Care Act gives people ample opportunity to sign up for quality and affordable health care more
Jan 5, 2014 10:22 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: States Have Flexibility to Deliver Health Care
Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more
Dec 16, 2013 6:31 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Preventive Medicine Is Key
Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more
Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Stronger Out-of-Network Emergency Room Protections
Question: What does “in-network” mean and does health reform change that?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act became law, insurance companies often had a network more
Dec 2, 2013 6:00 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: What Are The Major Differences Between Plans On Healthcare.gov?
What are the major differences between plans on healthcare.gov? more
Nov 27, 2013 12:53 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: You Can Keep Your Insurance Plan
Question: Can I keep my current plan under Obamacare?Answer: Despite quite a bit of attention on the matter recently, the vast majority of Americans will more
Nov 20, 2013 12:51 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Navigators Will Help You Enroll
Question: Can I speak to someone about signing up for Obamacare? Or must I sign up through the website?Answer: Thanks to Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans more
Nov 10, 2013 5:01 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
The Health Plan that Just Won't Die
Let’s be clear: This is the moment when the very American promise of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness is put to the test. You cannot be free when for-profit insurance companies decide your fate. Lives truly hang in the balance. How th... more
Jul 3, 2017 4:50 PM Kevin Kane Expresso 3 Comments
Surprise! Here’s Your Giant Medical Bill
According to a Rand Corp. study from earlier this year, about 17 million Americans signed up for insurance coverage as a result of Obamacare. The problem, though, is that sometimes insurance coverage isn’t enough to protect patients from re... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:32 PM Kevin Kane News Features 13 Comments
Wanted: More Help with Substance Abuse
Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Wisconsin Could Create a Totally New Health Care Model
The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare: Negotiating for a Better Deal
Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare
Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM Kevin Kane News Features 3 Comments
Understanding Obamacare
What will Obamacare do for someone who hasn’t had health insurance because of a pre-existing condition? more
Sep 3, 2013 1:41 AM Kevin Kane News Features