RSS

Kevin Kane

foxconn.jpg.jpe

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

healthcareunitedworks.jpg.jpe

Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more

Jun 20, 2017 4:53 PM Expresso 4 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

We could help seniors, reduce federal spending and end overpaying prescription drug companies simply and easily by letting Medicare negotiate drug prices. more

Nov 10, 2015 12:55 AM News Features

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s Kevin Kane addresses recent changes to the Affordable Care Act and makes readers aware of this year’s open enrollment period, which ends Feb. 15, 2015. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:03 PM News Features 3 Comments

083013-health-care-insurance-affordable-care-act-doctor-visit-numbers.jpg.jpe

Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more

Mar 24, 2014 6:10 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: What can I do if I don’t like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either more

Mar 12, 2014 1:24 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

What does Obamacare mean for older Americans? more

Feb 24, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to more

Feb 9, 2014 6:27 PM News Features

121204_barack_obama_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: Does Obamacare help prevent inequality?Answer: Yes. The Affordable Care Act helps reduce a massive transfer of wealth that has been taking place more

Feb 3, 2014 10:20 PM News Features

130604_obamacare_supporters_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: Will Obamacare fail if young people don’t sign up? more

Jan 26, 2014 11:29 PM News Features

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more

Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM News Features

vdzw6nvwbeamqgbm2zmj.jpg.jpe

Question: How does Obamacare combat fraud?Answer: With health care representing 17% of our entire economy, we must be vigilant to ensure our money is being spent . more

Jan 13, 2014 2:03 AM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: Do I still have time to sign up for Obamacare?Answer: Yes, the Affordable Care Act gives people ample opportunity to sign up for quality and affordable health care more

Jan 5, 2014 10:22 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more

Dec 16, 2013 6:31 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more

Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM News Features

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

Question: What does “in-network” mean and does health reform change that?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act became law, insurance companies often had a network more

Dec 2, 2013 6:00 PM News Features

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

What are the major differences between plans on healthcare.gov? more

Nov 27, 2013 12:53 AM News Features

130604_obamacare_supporters_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: Can I keep my current plan under Obamacare?Answer: Despite quite a bit of attention on the matter recently, the vast majority of Americans will more

Nov 20, 2013 12:51 PM News Features

20131007-18404771--pa073353_large_jpg_verge_medium_landscape.jpg.jpe

Question: Can I speak to someone about signing up for Obamacare? Or must I sign up through the website?Answer: Thanks to Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans more

Nov 10, 2013 5:01 PM News Features

View more
healthcareprotest.jpg.jpe

Let’s be clear: This is the moment when the very American promise of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness is put to the test. You cannot be free when for-profit insurance companies decide your fate. Lives truly hang in the balance. How th... more

Jul 3, 2017 4:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

healthcareunitedworks.jpg.jpe

Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more

Jun 20, 2017 4:53 PM Expresso 4 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.widea.jpg.jpe

According to a Rand Corp. study from earlier this year, about 17 million Americans signed up for insurance coverage as a result of Obamacare. The problem, though, is that sometimes insurance coverage isn’t enough to protect patients from re... more

Nov 24, 2015 7:32 PM News Features 13 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.widea.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

We could help seniors, reduce federal spending and end overpaying prescription drug companies simply and easily by letting Medicare negotiate drug prices. more

Nov 10, 2015 12:55 AM News Features

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

newsobamacare.jpg.jpe

The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM News Features 3 Comments

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

What will Obamacare do for someone who hasn’t had health insurance because of a pre-existing condition? more

Sep 3, 2013 1:41 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES