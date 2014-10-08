Kevin Kline
My Old Lady
The charm of Paris fills the screen as Matthias(Kevin Kline) heads purposefully down a street where even the graffiti (“Todayis the Shadow of Tomorrow”) reads like a Sorbonne undergrad thesis. He arrivesat one of those magnificent old apartm.. more
Oct 8, 2014 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 10
The Clash began as one of rock ’n’ roll’s great hopes and ended as a bloated caricature. Filled with archival footage and conflicting interviews with eyewitnesses, Danny Garcia’s documentary explores what went wrong. Different answers are o... more
May 9, 2014 3:52 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Last Vegas
It’s an old Hollywood trick and sometimes it pays off. In the comedy Last Vegas, a gaggle of instantly recognizable stars—Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline—are given roles allowing them to play off each other’s... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 30
In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Juan Chawuk Connects With Latino Arts Gallery
Latino Arts Inc. continually strives to provide Milwaukee with the artwork of acclaimed Latin artists. In keeping with that mission, the current exhibit “Coexistencia en Chiapas y Aqui” brings painter, photographer and sculptor Juan Chawuk ... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts