Kevin Kline

The charm of Paris fills the screen as Matthias(Kevin Kline) heads purposefully down a street where even the graffiti (“Todayis the Shadow of Tomorrow”) reads like a Sorbonne undergrad thesis. He arrivesat one of those magnificent old apartm.. more

Oct 8, 2014 1:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Clash began as one of rock ’n’ roll’s great hopes and ended as a bloated caricature. Filled with archival footage and conflicting interviews with eyewitnesses, Danny Garcia’s documentary explores what went wrong. Different answers are o... more

May 9, 2014 3:52 AM Home Movies

It’s an old Hollywood trick and sometimes it pays off. In the comedy Last Vegas, a gaggle of instantly recognizable stars—Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline—are given roles allowing them to play off each other’s... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:22 AM Film Reviews

In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM Film Clips

Latino Arts Inc. continually strives to provide Milwaukee with the artwork of acclaimed Latin artists. In keeping with that mission, the current exhibit “Coexistencia en Chiapas y Aqui” brings painter, photographer and sculptor Juan Chawuk ... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

