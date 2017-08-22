Award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated Kevin Lynch is a former staff arts writer for The Milwaukee Journal and The Capital Times and has written for No Depression: The Quarterly Journal of American Roots Music, NoDepression.com, Down Beat, The Chicago Tribune, New Art Examiner, The Antioch Review and American Record Guide. He blogs at Culture Currents (Vernaculars Speak) and is the author of the forthcoming book Voices in the River: The Jazz Message to Democracy.
Lesser Lakes Trio: The Good Land (Shifting Paradigm Records)
The group describes itself as three “sonic storytellers" on a “restless search." These storytellers weave a web of enlightenment with melody and rhythm. Harmony is spare, recalling Ornette Coleman’s decree to liberate oneself from the... more
Aug 22, 2017 3:33 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Father Sky: Father Sky
Father Sky, featuring young Milwaukee pianist-singer-composer Anthony Deutsch, releases its self-titled album more
Aug 8, 2017 3:01 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Kurt Elling: Passion World (Concord Jazz)
Among the world’s most ambitious and gifted singers, Kurt Elling pursues what philosophers call the life examined on Passion World. He examines the concepts of passion and romance among various cultures, including songs in English, Spanish,... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:53 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Opus: Definition (Blu Jazz)
Milwaukee’s Opus is more than 40 years old yet this music sounds like the first breeze of spring. Definition redefines jazz-fusion as grownup music. There’s plenty of youthful élan but it tastes like a vintage chardonnay more
Sep 1, 2015 6:00 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Richard Wiegel: Wiegel Room
For Wiegel Room, Richard Wiegel, leader of the popular Madison area roots-rock band The Midwesterners, highlights his lonely guitar and just a bit extra. The less-is-more strategy plays like a royal flush and one tune, “Richard’s Rondo,”... more
Aug 25, 2015 6:20 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews 1 Comments
Chicago Yestet: Just Say Yes (Tiddlywinks)
The Chicago Yestet is a 13-piece heartland jazz band that strives to bridge America’s huge political divide by universalizing the group’s social values. more
Mar 31, 2015 9:06 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Russ Johnson: Still Out to Lunch! (Enja)
Right from the opening blast of horns and stealthy walking bass on Still Out to Lunch! Russ Johnson transports listeners to modern jazz at its peak, Eric Dolphy’s 1964 Out to Lunch. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:18 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Bill Camplin: Understory
The crystal-clear Nashville-recorded session, Understudy, stands as the strongest-ever album of original work by Wisconsin’s Bill Camplin. more
Feb 17, 2015 5:37 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Magic Sam: Live at the Avant Garde, June 22, 1968 (Delmark)
No Chicago blues star burned brighter or flamed out faster than Magic Sam Maghett, “The King of West Side Blues.” In 1968, he electrified Milwaukee’s East Side Avant more
Aug 18, 2014 1:08 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Ernest Ranglin & Avila: Bless Up (Avila Street Records)
Ernest Ranglin can claim to be one of the fathers of Jamaican music. As a guitarist in the late 1950s at Kingston’s Studio One, Ranglin is credited with more
Aug 5, 2014 9:21 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Year of Wishful Striving
The audience laughed at the line: “You know when they assign you a social worker you’re in trouble.” But humor often hangs uneasily in American Players Theatre’s staging of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical more
Jul 2, 2014 5:45 PM Kevin Lynch Theater
The Bad Plus: The Rite of Spring (Masterworks)
Minneapolis’ muscular alt-jazz trio bravely delves into Igor Stravinsky’s transformative epic, yes, boiling it down; yet Ethan Iverson brilliantly funnels Stravinsky’s glittering, dissonant orchestration through his keyboard. Bass and drums... more
May 22, 2014 1:15 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Juhani Aaltonen: To Future Memories (TUM)
Finland seldom races to mind as a center for avant-garde jazz, yet the nation on Europe’s northeast corner has been home to a thriving scene. Prominent among Finnish improvisers is saxophonist-flutist Juhani Aaltonen, 78 years old but undim... more
Mar 15, 2014 4:28 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
American Surrealism
Heart-plucking Americana pictorial art, brash abstract expressionism, impishly ironic pop art and postmodern spin-offs can all make claims as “real American art.” more
Mar 12, 2014 12:21 AM Kevin Lynch Visual Arts
Alejandro Almenares: Casa De Trova Cuba 50’s (Tumi Records)
Alejandro Almenares rides a comfortable, lilting Cuban groove throughout Casa De Trova more
Feb 12, 2014 4:21 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Family Stories
From a son’s massive saga of his father, Civil War firebrand John Brown, to his incisive new story collection, Russell Banks’ fiction has demonstrated acute insight into human relations in a myriad of intensely pressurized, comic and tragic... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:47 PM Kevin Lynch Books
Trains That Passed in the Night
Thomas Garver understands O. Winston Link as a genius who “seduced” viewers with the romance of billowing smoke, thundering pistons and clattering train tracks. The analogy is apt given Link’s background more
Jan 22, 2014 1:48 AM Kevin Lynch Visual Arts
Touch Each Other (Foothills Publishing), by Antler
Remember Antler’s acerbic epic “Factory”? He no longer rails, but his middle age still emits an eagle’s cry for vivid dreams and hope. The former Milwaukee poet laureate’s sly statistical research swirls into billowing “what ifs.” The... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:16 AM Kevin Lynch Books
Jackie Allen’s Sophistication and Soul
Few Milwaukee-born singers—Al Jarreau aside—have had as auspicious a career as Jackie Allen. But what is she? Ostensibly a jazz vocalist, Allen is sophistication and soul, a romancer and a restless stylistic roamer more
Aug 28, 2013 12:20 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
Mary Gauthier
The Austin concert setting intensifies musical storyteller Mary Gauthier’s fine-grained witnessing and unaffected recitative. She finds equipoise between tough clarity and generous compassion: “Everybody says you look real good / Ah think y... more
Aug 22, 2013 1:12 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Old Crow Medicine Show: 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde (Columbia Nashville)
Like snake-oil healers, Old Crow Medicine Show lays hands on the temples of Bob Dylan’s myriad metaphoric symptoms of unrequited or forsaken love, as detailed in his genre-transforming 1966 double album. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:28 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Harriet Tubman: Araminta (Sunnyside)
On Araminta, guitarist Brandon Ross leads his jazz-black rock trio Harriet Tubman with bravura and unabashed love of vivid distortion, evoking what Sonny Sharrock might be doing if still alive, but with a more poetic control of sonics. Ross... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble: Sing Me Home (Masterworks)
Sing Me Home is Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble’s best-yet cultural convergence and is a companion album to Music of Strangers, a documentary of Ma’s pan-cultural troubadours by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Morgan Neville. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:00 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Larry Young In Paris: The ORTF Recordings (Resonance)
Among jazz’s freshest voices, Larry Young’s organ swam like a shadowy dolphin, unfurling McCoy Tyner-esque fourths for a more expansive, mysterious sound. The two-CD set, In Paris: The ORTF Recordings, includes two excellent tunes by trumpe... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:13 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Teaching (and Performing) Jazz Piano
Off the Cuff interviews Mark Davis, Milwaukee’s premier jazz pianist, director of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s Jazz Institute and member of the faculty jazz ensemble We Six, which can be heard on the recording Bird Say. Davis has also autho... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:31 PM Kevin Lynch Off the Cuff
Ches Smith: The Bell
The music on Ches Smith’s The Bell is about the interplay of the subtlest of overtones, not unlike the layered harmonic convergences of multiple bells when played on a steeple. That’s a way of imaging and accessing this chamber jazz, which ... more
Feb 16, 2016 3:48 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
From Murder Onstage to Murder on the Page
Actor, playwright, children’s author and volunteer EMT James DeVita discusses his debut adult novel, A Winsome Murder: a “cheap crime paperback novel” formula hoisted into a Shakespeare-haunted, blood-adorned whodunit. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:31 PM Kevin Lynch Off the Cuff
‘Van Gogh to Pollock: Modern Rebels’
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s new exhibit “Van Gogh to Pollock: Modern Rebels” includes major artists from the late-19th through mid-20th centuries. more
Jun 16, 2015 8:45 PM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
James McMurtry: Complicated Game (Complicated Game)
On Complicated Game James McMurtry’s grainy voice adorns perfectly his vivid, powerful American writing, like a shabby jacket, collar turned up against the wind. more
May 26, 2015 7:00 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Jamie Breiwick’s Dreamland Considers the Mysteries of Monk
With his jazz group Dreamland, Jamie Breiwick considers Thelonious Monk from all angles. more
Jan 20, 2015 9:53 PM Kevin Lynch Music Feature
Andy Bey: Pages From an Imaginary Life (HighNote)
Hearing Andy Bey on Pages From an Imaginary Life is a bit like stumbling upon a man alone with his heavy heart, or perhaps praying softly. The album features Bey’s stark piano self-accompaniment and exquisitely naked voice. more
Dec 24, 2014 3:15 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
The Bad Plus @ The Jazz Estate
At this rare intimate club date, jazz innovators The Bad Plus relished in making the rock attitude interesting, surprising and intelligent. more
Dec 20, 2014 3:45 PM Kevin Lynch Concert Reviews