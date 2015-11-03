Kevin Mueller
Mac DeMarco Keeps Things Light
Canadian indie rocker Mac DeMarco headlines a concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Friday, November 6; opening acts are Alex Calder and The Courtneys. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:33 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature 1 Comments
Heidi Spencer’s Cinematic Turn
Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Todd Snider w/ Jason Isbell @ The Pabst Theater
A simple way to distinguish the two converse personas of the Americana acts on Thursday’s Pabst Theater bill was to observe how the troubadours treated an obnoxious heckler in the third row. The slick and pensive Jason Isbell more
Apr 26, 2013 12:08 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Jim James @ The Pabst Theater
Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more
Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Tame Impala’s Elusive Psych-Pop Experiment
If there’s a bellwether to determining a buzz band’s future, it lies in the sophomore record. Poor responses to follow-up albums have sunk many promising careers (look at Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Tapes ’n Tapes) more
Feb 25, 2013 4:33 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts
Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Kurt Vile Finds Darkness in the Desert
After three ever-more epic records, Kurt Vile says he’s planning a change of pace for next time around. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Parquet Courts Blow Off Expectations
Singer Andrew Savage expects Parquet Courts’ next album to surprise fans. They should be used to that by now. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:08 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Mac DeMarco Keeps Things Light
Canadian indie rocker Mac DeMarco headlines a concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Friday, November 6; opening acts are Alex Calder and The Courtneys. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:33 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature 1 Comments
Craig Finn @ Cactus Club
Hold Steady singer Craig Finn wasn’t afraid to delve into heavy subjects when he worked a sold-out Cactus Club Friday night. more
Oct 26, 2015 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Wild Belle @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Wild Belle's unabashed transition from music history nerds into full-blown pop superstars began Monday night with their tour kickoff show. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Blitzen Trapper @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Despite playing for a sparse audience, Blitzen Trapper threw out plenty of surprises during their rollicking show Tuesday night. more
Oct 7, 2015 9:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Embracing the Chill Cult of Phish
A skeptic sees Phish for the first time at Alpine Valley to answer the nagging question, “Does Phish suck?” more
Aug 10, 2015 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Neutral Milk Hotel @ The Riverside Theater
Jeff Mangum remained off-to-the-side both literally and figuratively during Neutral Milk Hotel's highly anticipated Milwaukee show. more
Apr 27, 2015 9:40 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater
Maybe it was the wine, but Decemberists singer Colin Meloy was in a jovial mood Wednesday night. more
Mar 26, 2015 1:50 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 2 Comments
TV on the Radio @ The Pabst Theater
TV on the Radio delivered a carefree, free-spirited show for a sold-out Pabst Theater. more
Mar 25, 2015 12:40 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Field Report @ The Pabst Theater
“Very happy Field Report Day to you,” Chris Porterfield said with a smirk early into his welcome-home set Wednesday night at the Pabst Theater. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:45 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Bob Mould @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The cover of Bob Mould’s new album, Beauty & Ruin, blends a younger version of the musician smoking a cigarette next to the gray-goateed, bespectacled man he has become. It’s a fitting i,Concert Reviews more
Sep 18, 2014 10:52 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Heidi Spencer’s Cinematic Turn
Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Vampire Weekend w/ Cults @ BMO Harris Pavilion
The biggest complaint when the BMO Harris Pavilion began holding stand-alone concerts two summers ago was that the bands booked at the 10,000-capacity lakefront amphitheater didn’t draw enough to,Concert Reviews more
Jun 5, 2014 11:09 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Sea Wolf @ Shank Hall
Live performances can so often be derailed by forces outside of the band’s control—a cruddy sound system, a chatty or belligerent crowd, some equipment malfunction. While those situations are fr,Concert Reviews more
Apr 30, 2014 11:08 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
2014 Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Decibully, Juniper Tar and Whips @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings @ The Pabst Theater
Sharon Jones shouldn’t be here tonight. She should’ve been resting in some comfortable bed instead of blowing through this soulful rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” for her encore. Thurs,Concert Reviews more
Mar 7, 2014 10:29 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Four Ways To Add Some Local Flair to Your Oscar Party
With each passing year, opportunities to gather friends and family around the television to watch something collectivelyseem to diminish rapidly. Monumental must-see moments rarely occur over theairwaves anymore, and if they do, they’re more wid.. more
Feb 27, 2014 12:00 PM Kevin Mueller Around MKE
Pontiak w/ Absolutely and WORK @ Riverwest Public House
Rock shows will often either offer bands featuring up-beat, hook-laden songs with oft-repeated choruses or terser groups that divulge chaotic, unnerving, dissonant dirges. The most captivating bills,Concert Reviews more
Feb 24, 2014 9:51 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews