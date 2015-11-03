RSS

Kevin Mueller

musicgateway_macdemarco_b_(bycoleybrown).jpg.jpe

Canadian indie rocker Mac DeMarco headlines a concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Friday, November 6; opening acts are Alex Calder and The Courtneys. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:33 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathleen Hamilton

Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Local Music

_dsc7762.jpg.jpe

A simple way to distinguish the two converse personas of the Americana acts on Thursday’s Pabst Theater bill was to observe how the troubadours treated an obnoxious heckler in the third row. The slick and pensive Jason Isbell more

Apr 26, 2013 12:08 PM Concert Reviews

img_4317.jpg.jpe

Erik Ljung

Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more

Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Concert Reviews

tame_impala.jpg.jpe

If there’s a bellwether to determining a buzz band’s future, it lies in the sophomore record. Poor responses to follow-up albums have sunk many promising careers (look at Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Tapes ’n Tapes) more

Feb 25, 2013 4:33 PM Music Feature

bhearts.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy of Burnhearts Bar

Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more

Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Concert Reviews

musicgatewaykurtvilebymarinachavez.jpg.jpe

After three ever-more epic records, Kurt Vile says he’s planning a change of pace for next time around. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_parquettefloors_a_(bybenrayner).jpg.jpe

Singer Andrew Savage expects Parquet Courts’ next album to surprise fans. They should be used to that by now. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:08 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_macdemarco_b_(bycoleybrown).jpg.jpe

Canadian indie rocker Mac DeMarco headlines a concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Friday, November 6; opening acts are Alex Calder and The Courtneys. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:33 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

craig finn.jpg.jpe

http://www.facebook.com/craigfinn

Hold Steady singer Craig Finn wasn’t afraid to delve into heavy subjects when he worked a sold-out Cactus Club Friday night. more

Oct 26, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

use wild-belle_show-39.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

Wild Belle's unabashed transition from music history nerds into full-blown pop superstars began Monday night with their tour kickoff show. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

use blitzen-trapper-81.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

Despite playing for a sparse audience, Blitzen Trapper threw out plenty of surprises during their rollicking show Tuesday night. more

Oct 7, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

phish_6_web.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

A skeptic sees Phish for the first time at Alpine Valley to answer the nagging question, “Does Phish suck?” more

Aug 10, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

concertreview_neutralmilkhotel.jpg.jpe

Courtesy The Riverside Theater

Jeff Mangum remained off-to-the-side both literally and figuratively during Neutral Milk Hotel's highly anticipated Milwaukee show. more

Apr 27, 2015 9:40 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_decemberists.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: CJ Foeckler

Maybe it was the wine, but Decemberists singer Colin Meloy was in a jovial mood Wednesday night. more

Mar 26, 2015 1:50 PM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

concertreview_tvontheradio.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

TV on the Radio delivered a carefree, free-spirited show for a sold-out Pabst Theater. more

Mar 25, 2015 12:40 PM Concert Reviews

field_report.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

“Very happy Field Report Day to you,” Chris Porterfield said with a smirk early into his welcome-home set Wednesday night at the Pabst Theater. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:45 AM Concert Reviews

pearl_jam.jpg.jpe

Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

2014_09_17_mould_turner_lores-53.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The cover of Bob Mould’s new album, Beauty & Ruin, blends a younger version of the musician smoking a cigarette next to the gray-goateed, bespectacled man he has become. It’s a fitting i,Concert Reviews more

Sep 18, 2014 10:52 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathleen Hamilton

Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Local Music

vampire weekend ezra koenig milwaukee 2014 concert.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

The biggest complaint when the BMO Harris Pavilion began holding stand-alone concerts two summers ago was that the bands booked at the 10,000-capacity lakefront amphitheater didn’t draw enough to,Concert Reviews more

Jun 5, 2014 11:09 AM Concert Reviews

sea-wolf.jpg.jpe

Live performances can so often be derailed by forces outside of the band’s control—a cruddy sound system, a chatty or belligerent crowd, some equipment malfunction. While those situations are fr,Concert Reviews more

Apr 30, 2014 11:08 AM Concert Reviews

decibully milwaukee day 2014 turner hall ballroom indie rock band.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

sharon jones pabst theater cancer 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Sharon Jones shouldn’t be here tonight. She should’ve been resting in some comfortable bed instead of blowing through this soulful rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” for her encore. Thurs,Concert Reviews more

Mar 7, 2014 10:29 AM Concert Reviews

oriental theatre milwaukee.jpg.jpe

With each passing year, opportunities to gather friends and family around the television to watch something collectivelyseem to diminish rapidly. Monumental must-see moments rarely occur over theairwaves anymore, and if they do, they’re more wid.. more

Feb 27, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

pontiak.jpg.jpe

Rock shows will often either offer bands featuring up-beat, hook-laden songs with oft-repeated choruses or terser groups that divulge chaotic, unnerving, dissonant dirges. The most captivating bills,Concert Reviews more

Feb 24, 2014 9:51 AM Concert Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES