RSS

Kevin Smith

Thursday, May 12 Jam for Jam Music & Camping Festival @ The Concord House, Sullivan Jam for Jamaica is an organization started a decade ago to improve the lives of impoverished Ja,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 10, 2016 3:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Adapted from James Dashner’s 2007 novel, this is the first of a young adult science-fiction trilogy. Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) awakens aboard a freight elevator that arrives at a clearing known as the Glade, located at the center of an enormou... more

Sep 17, 2014 5:25 PM Film Clips

 What’sthe “best” film ever? It’s a futile game but fun to play, especially when theparticipants are filmmakers. In his book, The Best Film You’ve Never Seen (Chicago Review Press), Chicago Sun-Times editor Robert K. Elder puts a spe.. more

Aug 10, 2013 12:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

jason mewes headshot.jpg.jpe

When Jason Mewes forged a friendship with Kevin Smith, he probably didn’t realize he was also entering into a career-defining partnership. The two have since collaborated in more than a dozen proj,A&E Feature more

May 15, 2013 11:36 AM A&E Feature

 TheFriday, Oct. 12 release of Argo will mark a new peak for Ben Affleck, acelebrity-cum-reviled Hollywood figure. Affleck became a joke as half of thetabloid couple Bennifer, especially after his sinkhole movie with JLo, Gigli .. more

Oct 8, 2012 12:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18131.jpe

Outspoken filmmaker Kevin Smith inspires such devotion from his fans that he's made something of a second career out of talking about being Kevin Smith. The <i>Clerks</i> director's frequent Q&A appearances, where he geeks about more

Mar 25, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18117.jpe

A whiff of the sinister ran through Delta Spirit's revival-spiked indie rock on the California group's 2010 full-length, History From Below, with songs like “9/11,” “Salt in the Wound” and “Devil Knows You're D more

Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage14643.jpe

Beginning with the 1994 independent comedy Clerks, director Kevin Smith and longtime friend Jason Mewes have worked together on more than a half-dozen of more

Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage9482.jpe

The Revolution of 1979 sawtwo different cultures clash violently. Overnight women’s A PersianGarden ,Art more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8693.jpe

Regulars at area clubs as well as Irish Fest, the Milwaukee Celtic-rock band The Sandcarvers join the stream of bands celebrating the 20th anniversary of Shank Hall this month. As part of the band’s push behind their latest album, Whiskey T... more

Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES