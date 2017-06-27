Kevin Spacey
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
‘Elvis & Nixon’ Confer on America’s Future
Whether or not the actual Oval Office conversation is accurately echoed by the movie, Elvis & Nixon highlights the real parallels between two seemingly antithetical men who made history in the last century. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Opvac Podcast Ep. 9: I Can't Get Behind That
This week on the OpVac podcast, the boys discuss Kevin Spacey's career in detail, including his current role as the dastardly Frank Underwood on the Netflix original series House of Cards.For more from Optimism Vaccine, including features, art.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:33 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Film Clips: Nov. 25
Horrible Bosses 2 brings back Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as disgruntled employees who kidnap an investor’s preening son (Chris Pine). Penguins of Madagascar continues the franchise with a plot about the penguin spies faci... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
House of Cards UK
“Houseof Cards” is one of the most talked about new TV shows, not only because itrepresents Netflix’s foray into original programming, but for the KevinSpacey’s brilliance as a Machiavellian political operator deep within thesanctums of po.. more
Feb 8, 2013 11:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘The Art of the LP’
Pop culture often celebrates what is no longer available in the 21st century. Take albums. Recording a body of songs as a unified work of art seems like an idea that has gone and cannot be brought back. With the advent of the CD and, later,... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Cactus Club Art Show
Could the Cactus Club become Bay View’s latest part-time art gallery? The venue is testing the possibility tonight with an off-night exhibition that will spotlight the work of 13 artists. Admission is $3 and includes the requisite snacks as... more
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beyond the Sea
Beyond the Sea was a labor of love for Kevin Spacey, but the film’s distribution amounted to a blink and miss proposition. Most of us missed it during its brief theatrical run. The 2004 film is out on DVD and will be shown July 10 on TV Guide Net.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
GWAR (10/31)
Coming to play LIVE at the Raveon Friday, October 31 at 8pm, is none other,Sponsored Events more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
21
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
21
Ben is a working class Boston kid bicycling to school in an ivy-covered world of privilege. He gained entrance to MIT for pre-med and wants nothing less than Harvard Medical School. Harvard was his dream from childhood. He has the grades and the .. more
Mar 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paternal Conflicts
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater