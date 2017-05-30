RSS

Kevin Stalheim

Pianist and composer Cory Smythe is the guest artistic director of Present Music’s last concert of its 35th season. He’s joined by composer Steve Lehman and the Present Music ensemble in a concert exploring the interplay of musical genres t... more

May 30, 2017 1:57 PM A&E Feature

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

Charles Sullivan, Early Music Now’s executive and artistic director, and Kevin Stalheim, Present Music’s founder and artistic director, talk to the Shepherd Express about their respective ensembles’ commonalities and the supposed rivalry be... more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

Present Music annual Thanksgiving concert took place last weekend, featuring many talents and a great bill of works, including a new commission from Robert Honstein to honor Present Music’s 35th season. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:27 PM Classical Music

Present Music has performed concerts in the Milwaukee Art Museum many times before, but never before in such an effectively and thoroughly immersive manner. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:16 PM Classical Music

Present Music perfor its new concert, “Made For Milwaukee” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:54 PM Classical Music

Aural interpretations of day and night comprised Present Music’s Equinox concert on March 20. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:18 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s annual Equinox concert will be held at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

Mar 15, 2016 1:56 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s “Carnival” concert features a solo performance by pianist Cory Smythe of work by Robert Schumann and Salvatore Sciarrino. more

Oct 20, 2015 8:16 PM Classical Music

Present Music opened its season with a largely successful concert juxtaposing old and new music. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:06 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim has always favored low barriers between performers and audience. Sometimes, he has endeavored to lower the wall altogether. Once again, Present Music has allowed its audience for contemporary... more

May 26, 2015 7:43 PM Classical Music

Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Classical Music

Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM A&E Feature

Present Music has always looked for new composers’ work to perform, new venues to perform in and new frameworks for appreciating (and enjoying) contemporary music. With “Women in the Chamber,” the Milwaukee ensemble brings a program of m... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:27 AM Classical Music

Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM A&E Feature

Present Music closed its season with a program of thrilling compositions and sensational performances. “Multitude” was a good concert title since even Derek Johnson, alone with his electric guitar on the Turner Hall Ballroom stage more

May 28, 2013 9:55 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more

Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM A&E Feature

Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Is Buffalo Nation (Bison bison), premiered at Present Music last weekend, an opera? An oratorio? A song cycle? Live accompaniment to film? Or an unstaged, multimedia morality play with incidental music? more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

