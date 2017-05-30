Kevin Stalheim
Exploring 'Boundaries'
Pianist and composer Cory Smythe is the guest artistic director of Present Music’s last concert of its 35th season. He’s joined by composer Steve Lehman and the Present Music ensemble in a concert exploring the interplay of musical genres t... more
May 30, 2017 1:57 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music Now v. Present Music?
Charles Sullivan, Early Music Now’s executive and artistic director, and Kevin Stalheim, Present Music’s founder and artistic director, talk to the Shepherd Express about their respective ensembles’ commonalities and the supposed rivalry be... more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM David Luhrssen Spring Arts Guide
Present Music Gives Thanks Again
Present Music annual Thanksgiving concert took place last weekend, featuring many talents and a great bill of works, including a new commission from Robert Honstein to honor Present Music’s 35th season. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:27 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music and Quasimondo Haunt the Milwaukee Art Museum
Present Music has performed concerts in the Milwaukee Art Museum many times before, but never before in such an effectively and thoroughly immersive manner. more
Oct 24, 2016 1:16 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Present Music is ‘Made for Milwaukee’
Present Music perfor its new concert, “Made For Milwaukee” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:54 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Present Music Springs Forward
Aural interpretations of day and night comprised Present Music’s Equinox concert on March 20. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:18 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Present Music’s Rite of Spring
Present Music’s annual Equinox concert will be held at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:56 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
A Carnival of Sight and Sound
Present Music’s “Carnival” concert features a solo performance by pianist Cory Smythe of work by Robert Schumann and Salvatore Sciarrino. more
Oct 20, 2015 8:16 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Present and Past Music
Present Music opened its season with a largely successful concert juxtaposing old and new music. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Voting for Present Music
Present Music’s Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim has always favored low barriers between performers and audience. Sometimes, he has endeavored to lower the wall altogether. Once again, Present Music has allowed its audience for contemporary... more
May 26, 2015 7:43 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
At Home with Present Music?
Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music and Danceworks go contemporary with 'Temptation's Snare'
Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more
Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM Matthew Reddin A&E Feature
Classical Happenings
Present Music has always looked for new composers’ work to perform, new venues to perform in and new frameworks for appreciating (and enjoying) contemporary music. With “Women in the Chamber,” the Milwaukee ensemble brings a program of m... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:27 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Present Music Sings Out for Thanksgiving
Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Present Music’s ‘Multitude’ of Great Performances
Present Music closed its season with a program of thrilling compositions and sensational performances. “Multitude” was a good concert title since even Derek Johnson, alone with his electric guitar on the Turner Hall Ballroom stage more
May 28, 2013 9:55 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature
Present Music Embraces 'Change'
Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Present Music's Insightful 'Buffalo Nation'
Is Buffalo Nation (Bison bison), premiered at Present Music last weekend, an opera? An oratorio? A song cycle? Live accompaniment to film? Or an unstaged, multimedia morality play with incidental music? more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments