Kevn Kinney
Scarred but Smarter
DrivinN Cryin are an anomaly. They are a distinctly Southern band led by two guysfrom the Midwest, Minneapolis’ Tim Nielsen and Milwaukee’s Kevn Kinney; theyare punk-arena rock-folk-country; they are Southeast regional stars.. more
Nov 2, 2016 1:56 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Peter Buck Joined Drivin' N Cryin' at their Georgia Music Hall of Fame Induction
Songwriter Kevn Kinney has spent the bulk of his career in Atlanta, Ga., logging 30 years with his alt-country/Southern rock band Drivin' N Cryin', though he retains close ties to Milwaukee. In 1978, he and David Luhrssen started the newspaper tha.. more
Sep 28, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
As a teenage novice in Milwaukee, even before he lost the first i in his name, Kevn Kinney already had a gift for fashioning stories to simple but moving rock melodies. After leaving for Atlanta, he absorbed the Southern setting through his... more
Jan 5, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Pho 27 May Be No. 1
The word “pho” provides an immediate clue about the food at Pho 27. Pho, the beef noodle soup of Vietnam, is a specialty here. But the menu goes beyond pho to offer a thorough list of Vietnamese specialties as well as a number of Chinese en... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
News of the Weird
It turns out that face and neck tattoos can become a liability for criminals. Royce Spottedbird Jr., 23, apparently thought it would be cool to have his name tattooed on his neck. However, when he was pulled over during a routine traffic st... more
Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Brewers ahead of the pack when it comes to diversity
This is an article by a Journal-Sentinel reporter that's gottennational play. Today is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson'sbreaking the color line professional baseball and it turns out theBrewers are among the few to have such a large num.. more
Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Feb. 21 - Feb. 27
Saturday, Feb. 23 Oscar-Nominated Short Films @ The Times Cinema, 7 p. Lost Highway ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
No More No Depression
Feb 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee expatriate Kevn Kinney, who left the city for warmer weather and a recording car Preapproved ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee