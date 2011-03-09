Keyshia Cole W/ The-Dream
New Release Wrap-Up: Wye Oak, R.E.M., Kurt Vile
Sounding more than ever like the tougher, world-hardened shadow of that other Baltimore girl-guy duo with a knack for the gorgeous, Beach House, Wye Oak follow their 2009 study of relationship disquietude, The Knot, with Civilian, an album even m.. more
Mar 9, 2011 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shmitz, Becher, WHT, Back and Forth
Local playwright and funnyman Patrick Schmitz is a busy guy. This month he has not one, but two different scripts making their formal debut in two different formats.Today's...or, actually...This Sunday's Tom Sawyer On March 6th, Wisconsin Hybr.. more
Mar 2, 2011 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre
As a proud graduate of the Mary J. Blige School of Empowerment and Resiliency, the last th Love vs. Money ,Concert Reviews more
May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream
This loaded concert brings more major contemporary R&B singers to Milwaukee than the city usually hosts in an entire season. As the top of the bill is Keyshia Cole, whose offsets her urbane, adult-contemporary friendly sound with a streetwi... more
May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee