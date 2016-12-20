RSS

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Despite his palpable contempt for Russia and its culture, Princeton history professor Jonathan Haslam delivers an account of Soviet secret services in Near and Distant Neighbors: A New History of Soviet Intelligence that is well documented ... more

Mar 15, 2016 1:44 PM Books

Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM Film Reviews 2 Comments

Justin Harrell was activated from the physically unable to perform list and longtime Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila.KGB is the highest paid Packer in terms of cap salary and his ability to play has gone progressively downhill. He's started just one g.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

The campy, tongue-in-cheek and frequently hilarious 1986 Frank Oz musical flick Little Sh Little Shop of Horrors ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

