Kgb
The Manchurian President
President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Near and Distant Neighbors: A New History of Soviet Intelligence (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Jonathan Haslam
Despite his palpable contempt for Russia and its culture, Princeton history professor Jonathan Haslam delivers an account of Soviet secret services in Near and Distant Neighbors: A New History of Soviet Intelligence that is well documented ... more
Mar 15, 2016 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
Packers make a somewhat shocking move...
Justin Harrell was activated from the physically unable to perform list and longtime Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila.KGB is the highest paid Packer in terms of cap salary and his ability to play has gone progressively downhill. He's started just one g.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Little Shop of Horrors
The campy, tongue-in-cheek and frequently hilarious 1986 Frank Oz musical flick Little Sh Little Shop of Horrors ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee