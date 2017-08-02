RSS

Khalif Rainey

shermanparkmural.jpg.jpe

On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardsonwill be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the “Sherman Park Rising”mural. Community Paint.. more

Aug 2, 2017 7:46 PM Around MKE

ashantihamilton.jpg.jpe

Ashanti Hamilton, Facebook

Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

chantia_dailydose.jpg.jpe

We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM News 1 Comments

politifact-photos-abelephoto.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more

Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM News Features 6 Comments

vivian.jpg.jpe

Five candidates will be on the Feb. 16 primary ballot to represent District 7 on the Milwaukee Common Council. more

Jan 26, 2016 5:05 PM News Features

news_county_abele.jpg.jpe

Oct 1, 2015 6:57 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

img-county-executive-disagrees-with-plan-to-reform-milwaukee-county-government.jpg.jpe

Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

cntybrdrmw.jpg.jpe

Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more

Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM News Features

blogimage13765.jpe

When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13019.jpe

The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky’s (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky’s disastrous marriage and... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage12103.jpe

It was 35 years ago that Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera Tommy into one of the weirdest, trippiest musical films ever made. Roger Daltrey stars as the title character, a shell-shocked pinball wizard who is greeted as a more

Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10422.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their opening series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES