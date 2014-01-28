RSS

Khb

brady street.jpg.jpe

Last year NEWaukee recruited a wide range of Brady Street bars, clubs and restaurants for its inaugural Eastside Music Tour. This year the event will be even bigger, with dozens of Milwaukee's most prominent bands playing more than 30 Brady Street.. more

Jan 28, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage6044.jpe

This is inspired: Milwaukee rappers KingHellBastard, never much fans of mixtapes, have made their inaugural foray into the format an homage to one of their primary influences, A Tribe Called Quest. Released in conjunction with the 17th anniversary.. more

Nov 9, 2010 3:30 PM On Music

blogimage9913.jpe

One of the more cerebral affiliates of the sprawling Anticon collective, Chicago rapper Serengeti, who spins thoughtful, nuanced yarns over downtempo beats and abstract samples. Last year he teamed up with producer Polyphonic for more

Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6044.jpe

While New Jersey-natives The Gaslight Anthem continually invoke comparisons to Bruce Springsteen from critics, in truth those comparisons have more to do with both acts’ shared Garden State origins than anything else. The Gaslight Anthem’s ... more

Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES