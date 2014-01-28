Khb
The Eastside Music Tour Will Squeeze Live Music Into Every Crevice of Brady Street
Last year NEWaukee recruited a wide range of Brady Street bars, clubs and restaurants for its inaugural Eastside Music Tour. This year the event will be even bigger, with dozens of Milwaukee's most prominent bands playing more than 30 Brady Street.. more
Jan 28, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Free Mix: KingHellBastard Does A Tribe Called Quest
This is inspired: Milwaukee rappers KingHellBastard, never much fans of mixtapes, have made their inaugural foray into the format an homage to one of their primary influences, A Tribe Called Quest. Released in conjunction with the 17th anniversary.. more
Nov 9, 2010 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Serengeti w/ Kid Millions, KHB, Earthworms and Steddy P
One of the more cerebral affiliates of the sprawling Anticon collective, Chicago rapper Serengeti, who spins thoughtful, nuanced yarns over downtempo beats and abstract samples. Last year he teamed up with producer Polyphonic for more
Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Gaslight Anthem
While New Jersey-natives The Gaslight Anthem continually invoke comparisons to Bruce Springsteen from critics, in truth those comparisons have more to do with both acts’ shared Garden State origins than anything else. The Gaslight Anthem’s ... more
Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee