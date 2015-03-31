RSS

Khris Davis

The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Tony Bosch: A Face You Can Trust

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed one of their most exciting victories of the season last night thanks to a 10th inning Yunieski Betancourt walkoff double and some truly spectacular base running from Ca,Sports more

Jun 5, 2013 12:25 AM More Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their 2013 entrance music this weekend, and as is often the case, some of the most inspired picks belong to some of the team's least distinguished players. Snoozy backup outfielder Logan Schafer hopes to change his re.. more

Apr 2, 2013 6:15 PM On Music

But was the new legislation passed this year—inresponse to the hysteria surrounding Shepherd ,News Features more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

