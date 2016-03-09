RSS

Kickapoo Coffee

The opening of Kickapoo Coffee's sleek new Third Ward location marks their emergence into the Milwaukee market.

Mar 9, 2016 4:49 PM Food 1 Comments

Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn't just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit..

Mar 17, 2015 8:35 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories about war and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.Given their relevancy to today's political climate, st...

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

