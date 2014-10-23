RSS

Kid Cudi

nonoyeahokay-band-photo-with-name-1144x700.jpg.jpe

The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more

Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

kid cudi.jpg.jpe

Promoted as a tour that brings together two ostensibly different ends of the modern rap spectrum, namely the radio-friendly, frat-friendly strains of Kid Cudi and Tyler, The Creator, best known as,Concert Reviews more

Sep 19, 2013 9:27 AM Concert Reviews

kid-cudi-e1355868115413.jpg.jpe

Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakout artists with his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite.” Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day , wasn’t .. more

Jul 16, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage15325.jpe

Kanye West's sold-out Summerfest concert opened grandly, with a flock of 20 interpretive dancers flailing in front of a massive Apollonian relief sculpture as the operatic beat from West's Jay-Z collaboration “H.A.M.” rumbled through the... more

Jul 1, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage6597.jpe

Kanye West will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 30, the festival announced this morning. The concert appears to be the only summer performance announced so far for the star rapper, who released last year's best reviewed.. more

Mar 10, 2011 1:56 PM On Music

blogimage6045.jpe

Nov 9, 2010 7:41 PM On Music

blogimage10845.jpe

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9427.jpe

“In the ’40s and intothe early ’50s, it was not terribly clear that Ame The Americans ,A&E Feature more

Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage4309.jpe

Well, it's good see that somebody found a use for Peter, Bjorn and John's wildly uneven latest album, Living Thing. If that record arrived half-formed, then Mick Boogie's re-imagining of that record, the Re-Living Thing mixtape—available for free.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6597.jpe

It Came From Out West-well, not all of it, but the bulk of it, which is to say that 90 pai Dead Rat, 2009 ,Art more

May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

blogimage6045.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2979.jpe

Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2716.jpe

One of last year's best songs has given way to one of this year's most gorgeous music videos. Kid Cudi's inescapable "Day 'N' Nite," which debuted last February on the rapper's introductory mixtape A Kid Named Cudi and has since been endlessly rep.. more

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4309.jpe

In 2001 the Milwaukee Bucks fell one game short of reaching the NBAFinals. Since then, th Sporting News ,Sports more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2979.jpe

   Milwaukee,CD Reviews more

Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage2716.jpe

  Everyonce in a while, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, Pussy Galore’s Julia C SentimentalEducation ,CD Reviews more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES