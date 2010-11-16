Kid Rock
New Release Wrap-Up: Rihanna, Kid Rock, Norah Jones
Nov 16, 2010 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Reel Truth About Indie Films
For anyone interested in being an indie filmmaker, or in how indie filmmaking works, The Reel Truth (published by Faber & Faber) is worth a look. Written by Reed Martin, who taught business courses at Columbia and NYU, The Reel Truth is both .. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Miltown Beatdown Hip Hop Olympics
Since its inception, but in particular over the course of this year, the Miltown Beatdown has grown from a low-key weekly hangout into a destination event for Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene, so it’s fitting that the annual producer battle ends i... more
Apr 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Major Labels Still Ambivalent about iTunes
Dec 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary Celebration
Harley-Davidson’s super-sized 105th anniversary celebration kicks into overdrive today, with a massive, all-day concert at Miller Park featuring big acts like Sugarland (the country-crossover stars), ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aug. 28 - Sept. 3
Saturday, Aug. 30 Red Knife Lottery ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
McGee’s Trial Halted
What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Dreams of Shakespeare
SummerLast month’s Milwaukee Ballet production of Bruce Well’s adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream served as a prelude for a couple of upcoming summer productions of one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays in different distant corners of the s.. more
Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kid Rock's Rock 'N' Roll Revival
Detroit’s favorite rapping cowboy expanded his live band foran elaborate show he&rs Last of the Red Hot Lovers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 24 - Jan. 30
Friday, Jan. 25 Velvet Revolver @ The Rave, 8 p.m A CD listening party has been scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Ardor P ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Harley Davidson Gets it Right
This week Harley Davidson announced the headliners of its Harley Owners Group concert for the company’s 105th anniversary: Aerosmith and Kid Rock. You could almost hear a collective sigh of relief. Of course, Milwaukee residents and biker.. more
Jan 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Corporate Taxes a Target, Again
The state Department ofRevenue just reportedthat while individualspaid more income tax Greetings! ,Expresso more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso 5 Comments