The County Mental Health Board Hears from the Public—Finally
Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more
Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest '16, Music Festivals, and Grand Avenue's Name Change
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Summerfest has announced its 2016 grounds stage headliners and, like everybody else, we've got reflexive opinions about them. How does this year's lineup compa.. more
Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Village Playhouse Announces 'The Skin of Our Teeth' at Inspiration Studios
The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16. A Sunday matinee is sc.. more
Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Memories Auditions
Memories Dinner Theatre will be looking to cast for its new season at the beginning of September. The Port Washington dinner theatre will be holding auditions for its coming season on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6:30 pm until 9pm. Callbacks, if ne.. more
Aug 23, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MGMT @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Stylistic reinvention is a sure way to keep listeners off their collective feet, but with 2010’s Congratulations many suspected that synth-poppers MGMT went too deep into psychedelia and strayed,Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2013 11:39 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Auditions for GASLIGHT
The first two days in July, the Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for its long-running Vaudeville-style variety show. Gaslight is a diverse mixture of different types of performance that all mix in a fast-paced and family-friendly sh.. more
Jun 30, 2012 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rap Game Commendatori: Lah-Kid Toasts "The Sopranos"
For being such a massive cultural phenomenonnot to mention the greatest mafia drama outside of <em>Goodfellas</em>I\'ve always been surprised by how little influence HBO\'s "The Sopranos" had on street rap. I suppose by the time digital .. more
Jun 26, 2012 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kids Count in Kohl's Education Center
When architect David Kahler designed the building bearing his name, the year was 1975, and the four levels in the Milwaukee Art Museum were home to more than 40 collection galleries. Back then I worked as a volunteer in a gallery devoted... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Outliers at the Alchemist
I've been really impressed with Grace DeWolff's work as an actor in local theatre . . . ever since I first saw her in a couple of productions at UWM a few years ago. And now she's got this show that she's written and directed . . . and I was w.. more
Apr 16, 2012 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cutting Kids' Health Care Will Make Deficits Bigger
In the name of curtailing deficits, politicians across the country are hacking away at programs that aim to make children healthier. In Congress, for example, House Republicans are spearheading a budget that eviscerates funding for food ass... more
Jun 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Borzynski's Corn Maze
Search the remote past when thunder lizards roamed the Earth. Explore all the ages of dinosaurs that spanned millions of years until the ultimate extinction. From the air, the maze takes the shape of T-Rex. Choose the way as you discover g... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Halloween Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular 2010
From sweets to spooks, the Milwaukee County Zoo will offer a hauntingly good time during Halloween weekend. Enjoy safe and kid-friendly trick-or-treating with treat stops throughout the park. On Saturday, march in the 2 p.m. costume pa... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Little Monster Bash 2010
Make plans to bring your little pumpkins to the Little Monster Bash at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum – with MR. POTATO HEAD! Everyone’s favorite silly character will join in the fun at this year’,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Smoking Popes @ Turner Hall Ballroom
A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Towns Without Kids
A lot of small towns dried up and blew away afterall the merchants left town for shopping BlackboardJungle ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Regulating Payday Lenders
Paydaylenders prey on the working poor by providing extremely high-interestloans (for ex Shepherd ,Expresso more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Welcome to the team, Mat Gamel
Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Slumdog Revisited
Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (out now on Blu-ray disc) was the unexpected indie success of 2008, rising from the brink of oblivion to triumph on Oscar night. The British director of Trainspotting and 28 DaysLater has matured without losing h.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Steve Kilbey's Gloriously Overextended New Record
Longtime Church singer Steve Kilbey's latest solo album is overlong, overindulgent and overreaching, and I love it for that. It's hard to fault an album so endearingly ambitious. Painkiller doesn't quite have the budget or the hipness to pull off .. more
Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music