Kiefer Sutherland
Five Cult Favorites from the ’80s
Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more
Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
1969
1969 is a coming-of-age (under the threat of being drafted into the Vietnam War) flick resting on the shoulders of a good cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Kiefer Sutherland, Bruce Dern and Winona Ryder. more
Mar 25, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Feb. 19
Upon learning that he suffers from a terminal disorder, Secret Service agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) resigns his post to spend time with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and daughter (Hailee Steinfeld). Then Renner is told he’ll be given an a... more
Feb 19, 2014 4:59 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Melancholia Approaches
<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more
Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Usher @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Os Mutantes
Haih ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
John Madden's Grief Has Forced Him Into Retirement
The prospect of moving forward without his favorite man crush was too much for John Madden to contemplate or bear and he decided that a football world without Brett Favre is a world he would rather not be a part of as he announced his retirement t.. more
Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mirror Image (Mirrors)
Asia has become fertile ground for horror films. A steady parade of such movi Mirrors ,Film more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mirrors
Asia has become fertile ground for horror films. A steady parade of such movies from the Far East have been poached by Hollywood, gutted of their subtlety in clumsy adaptations and pushed into multiplexes, mostly to little acclaim. Remade fr.. more
Aug 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hour of the Vampire
In a market saturated with vampirestories, it’s refreshing to hear a new a,Books more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books