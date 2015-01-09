Kielbasa
Mitchell Park Domes ‘Poland Under Glass’
We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more
Double B’s Wood Smoked Perfection
Summer is all about firing up the grill and enjoying some delicious barbecue. That’s great if you have time and energy to spare. But if you want incredible barbecue without all of the fuss, head over to Double B’s BBQ in West Allis (7420 W.... more
Women Who Play Men, Men Who Play Women
The local all-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded returns to the stage with a new show this week. With their regular rehearsal, writing and performance cycle, Broadminded have the dedication to match their intelligence and talent.Stacy Ba... more
