Stream Rose Of The West's Synth-Saturated Debut Songs
There’s a good chance that if you’re familiar with Milwaukee singer/songwriter Gina Barrington, it’s by way of the Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings. The duo included a slick, trip-hop makeover of her single “Cupid" on their 2013 remix... more
Aug 25, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Lex Allen and Siren Join KIINGS' Chris Siegel on "All I Think About"
It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly li.. more
Jun 9, 2016 5:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"
It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more
May 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
WebsterX and Bliss & Alice Bring Reckoning in Kiings' "1984" Video
With his music videos for WebsterX, Damien Klaven demonstrated his gift for world building, making footage filmed in or around Milwaukee look like it was somehow imported from an exotic foreign film. He brings that same skill to the latest music v.. more
Sep 18, 2015 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Stream Kiings' Autumnal Latest Track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)"
The trickle of new songs from Kiings continues. In advance of their debut album, which still doesn't have a release date, the Milwaukee electronic duo has released a new track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)," an effervescent o.. more
Sep 29, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Remix James Vincent McMorrow
The Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings have spent much of the last year working on original material, with sights on releasing a full-length album soon, but they haven't forgotten their roots as remix artists. Their latest track is a reworking of Jam.. more
Apr 30, 2014 7:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye @ Pitman Theatre
With 1978’s Here, My Dear, Marvin Gaye found himself in an unusual and unhappy legal position. Not only had his marriage to Anna Gordy, sister of Motown head Berry Gordy, just dramatically implo,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 12:59 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Kiings Team With San Fermin's Rae Cassidy on "Feel"
Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more
Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Team With Field Report's Christopher Porterfield on "Garden"
The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more
Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5-Dec. 11
Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more
Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Kiings' New Song with Christine Hoberg, "You Can't See Me"
During their short time together so far, Chris Siegel and Sean Foran's production duo Kiings has functioned primarily a remix project, posting remixes online and earlier this year releasing Warehouses Possessed by the City , an EP of remixes of fe.. more
Jun 17, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Remix Milwaukee
Tarik Moody doesn’t have much regard for genre boundaries. As a DJ for 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Moody spins a little bit of everything, and as a principal behind the concert series Unlooped, he delights in having local indie-rock more
Feb 26, 2013 9:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The English Renaissance Made Plaine & Easie
Renaissance England has grasped popular imagination for a very long time and while lauded on stage, screen and in the concert hall. Early Music Now welcomes four special guest artists collectively known as Plaine & Easie to Milwaukee to fur... more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Eisley w/ Ives The Band and Christie DuPree
The indie-pop band Eisley is prone to poppy, Coldplay-ish pianos and is comprised of four young siblings and their cousin. That set-up implies novelty act, but the group has won the support of some esteemed indie peers, most notably Bright ... more
Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice Cooper @ The Riverside Theater
When it comes to making a shocking impression, Alice Cooper has the perfect formula.For nearly five decades Cooper has been pioneering an off-shoot of hard-rock frequently called shock rock, and has lately taken on a particular fascination ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews