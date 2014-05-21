Kiku
A Local Favorite for Sushi
For the past five years Kiku has been one of Milwaukee’s favorite sushi restaurants. A frequent entry in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards, Kiku was voted Best Japanese Restaurant several times. Located on the b... more
May 21, 2014 2:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Japanese Lunch
Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options more
Dec 20, 2012 3:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Upcoming Events for Local Foodies
The number of foodie events scheduled throughout August and September are a pretty good indication that the “eat local” message has hit home. To add an exclamation point to the end, Farm Aid has chosen Milwaukee for their 25th anniversary concert .. more
Aug 19, 2010 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Sushi Galore
Despitenumerous restaurant closings, new options are still arriving forMilwaukee diners. Kiku, which means “chrysanthemum” in Japanese, openedits doors in January. Having operated restaura,Dining Out more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments