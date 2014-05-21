RSS

Kiku

For the past five years Kiku has been one of Milwaukee’s favorite sushi restaurants. A frequent entry in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards, Kiku was voted Best Japanese Restaurant several times. Located on the b... more

May 21, 2014 2:00 AM Dining Preview

Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options more

Dec 20, 2012 3:27 PM Dining Preview

Despitenumerous restaurant closings, new options are still arriving forMilwaukee diners. Kiku, which means “chrysanthemum” in Japanese, openedits doors in January. Having operated restaura,Dining Out more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

