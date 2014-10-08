All Kill
Battleground Middle East
Ted Rall is an author, graphic novelist and rarity among the recent generation of foreign correspondents—an unembedded reporter covering American mishaps without permission from the U.S. military. It’s dangerous work, he reports in this cau... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Old Earth Cuts to the Chase on the Purposeful New "All Kill" EP
In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more
Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Magnetic Fields Go Folk, Broadly
“I have an idea for a paradoxical theme album called Untitled, on which all the songs are called ‘Untitled,’” Stephin Merritt tells me. I have no idea whether he is kidding, but that’s nothing new. I never have any idea wheth more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments