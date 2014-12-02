Who Killed Santa?
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Who Killed Santa with Neil Haven’s Dirty Shorts at Soulstice
NeilHaven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth.. more
Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A New Drunken Rudolph
\nI don\'t know if I have different standard for local productions. I just know that the big touring shows that roll through town feel like tremendous waste of time, money and talent...not unlike Broadway itself. So why do I still like Neil Haven\.. more
Dec 24, 2011 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Yuletide Homicide With Puppets
A Christmas murder mystery with puppets, Who Killed Santa? isn’t a guilty pleasure so much as it is weird, simple fun. The show, which surmises a holiday party at Santa’s place with various iconic Christmas characters, has been staged a number of.. more
Nov 22, 2011 11:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. The more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Wine Festival
The Milwaukee Wine Festival returns for its second year to the neatly manicured lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Once again there will be music, seminars, demonstrations and more than 150 fine wines available to sample. Kil@wat, the Mason ... more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Despite The Chaos w/ Today We Fly and Truth In Fiction
It took five years, but Despite the Chaos, a brooding, Linkin Park and Evanescence-styled alternative rock band, has finally finished its debut EP, Scatter the Ashes. Anybody curious about what took so long can find out by watching the DVD ... more
Aug 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee