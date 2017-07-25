The Killers
This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Vinyl Theatre @ The Rave
Ahead of their tour with Dashboard Confessional, rising Milwaukee rockers Vinyl Theatre debuted new material and covered Coldplay at The Rave. more
Jan 16, 2017 8:55 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews
Where Do Republican Presidential Hopefuls Stand on Environmental Issues?
Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more
Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Good Movie Remakes?
Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more
Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Interview: Jason Fricke @ Grava Gallery
Grava Gallery occupies a long and narrow space with a high ceiling inside the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, perfect for showcasing art on the first floor. The warm taupe walls highlight the drawings and paintings, even frequently jewel.. more
Feb 8, 2011 2:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Michael Douglas returns as Wall Street's Gordon Gekko on Sept. 24, but for now mean-Michael is on display in the biting drama, Solitary Man. He appears as disgraced car dealer Ben Kalmen. Ben's rapier wit and candor partially disguise his i... more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Yes Men Say No
Big corporations run the world, it seems, and the Yes Men are determined to monkey wrench the publicity machine that helps sustain them. The duo of guerilla pranksters, Andy Bichlbaum and Mike Bonanno a.k.a. the Yes Men, impersonate the sort of .. more
Apr 6, 2010 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lollapalooza Schedule Cemented, With Some Unfortunate Overlap
Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
After establishing themselves as one of the best, most commercially successful of this decade’s many ’80s revivalists, scoring hit after hit like “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside” with their 2004 debut Hot Fuss, T more
Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
April 30 - May 6
Thursday, April 30 Guster @ Marquette University, 7:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
And the 2009 Lollapalooza Line-Up is...
Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
In the world of music, artists are only as good as their latest works. And that's not good Hot Fuss ,CD Reviews more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Michele Le Claire Album Reviews
Will These Albums Save the Music Industry?
While retailers prepare for the possibility of the worst holiday shopping season in a decade, the music industry has at least some cause to be optimistic entering Black Friday. Early next week will see the release of four huge albums: Guns .. more
Nov 20, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Special Prosecutor for Wall Street
Debate over how to resolve the nation's financial emergency is taking a salutary direction Boiler Room ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Black Lace, Bare Chests
Soulstice Theatre takes the gritty, sexy musical Chicago into a strange dimen Chicago ,Theater more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Grygny Theater 2 Comments
The Bravery
Critics were never that hot on The Bravery to begin with—they described the group's 2005 dance-rock debut as a shameless Killers rip-off—but they've taken an even harder line against the group's new The Sun and the Moon, a scattered, occasionally... more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dead Meadow
“Dead Metal?” Jimmy McNulty asked on a recent episode of “The Wire,&rdq Source: Manpower Inc.'s 2008 survey of U.S. employers ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee