She Kills Monsters
Auditions for SHE KILLS MONSTERS
Qui Nguyen’s comedic fantasy She Kills Monsters is an interesting cross between fantasy and character-driven drama. It tells the story of a woman who finds the notebook of her lat teenaged sister. The notebook outlines a Dungeons & Dragons.. more
Aug 29, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ring in the Red, White and Pink
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more
Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
She Kills Monsters In February
At year’s end, I’m looking forward to the next couple of months. There are few shows I’m looking forward to more than the UWM Theatre production of She Kills Monsters. Written by Gen X playwright Qui Nguyen, the story’s premise seems to be kind of.. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewski’s: A Milwaukee Steakhouse
By itself, a name like “Brewski’s” would indicate the type of place for tap beer specials, chicken wings and electronic dartboards. But adding the word “Steakhouse” changes things. The ambitions of Brewski’s Steakhouse more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee