This Week on The Disclaimer: Architecture Critics to the Rescue, And Local News Lets You Decide
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Ur.. more
May 22, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pizzle Offers His Own Spin on "Chiraq," "#Kilwaukee"
Pizzle became the latest in an ever growing line of rappers to offer his spin on Tyga/Game/Lil Durk/Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill/Lil Herb's "Chiraq" today with his latest track, "#Kilwaukee," and unlike most of the remixes and freestyles of the track clu.. more
May 13, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Little Richard Deserves Better
After reading David Kirby’s Little Richard: The Birth of Rock ’n’ Roll (Continuum), it’s clear that Little Richard is in need of a quality biography. The only other book, Charles White’s The Life and Times of Little Richard, more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 1 Comments
Cowboy Junkies
It’s been over 20 years since the Cowboy Junkies recorded their most famous song, a hypnotically sparse cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane” from their Trinity Session album, and although the band’s cult stat more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee