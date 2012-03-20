RSS

Kim Cridler

blogimage18090.jpe

Across our nation, streets tagged “Main” are in dismal decay. Downtown Racine is no exception, as the county has been hit hard by the recession. That said, 441 Main St. in Racine shines like a beacon on the shores of Lake Michigan as the ho... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

University of Wisconsin –Madison art professor Kim Cridler recently completed installing the windows at the Racine Art Museum's 5th Gallery in the exhibition “My Wisconsin Home.” The 5th Gallery pays homage to the museum's previous l.. more

Aug 12, 2011 11:57 AM Visual Arts

ART TALK: KIM CRIDLER @ RAM'S 5TH GALLERY PART 1: THE STORY BEHIND “MY WISCONSIN HOME” 5th STREET WINDOWS Those former department store windows facing 5th Street, or the windows that create the 5th Gallery at the Racine Art Museum.. more

Aug 7, 2011 8:41 PM Visual Arts

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) presents “Open Up: A Survey of Contemporary Art in Wisconsin.”  Sponsored once every three years under the name “The Wisconsin Triennial 2010” the exhibit features numerous familiar names associa.. more

Jul 8, 2010 1:03 AM Visual Arts

For each sandwich, you will need: 2 slices of bread, preferably a rustic Italian loaf or a thick crusted sour dough A goo,Just Cook It more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage7165.jpe

As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more

Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Jerk of the Week:  Judge Rudolph Randa Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES