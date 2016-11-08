RSS

Kim Johnson

inreview_danceworks_b_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:33 PM Dance

aegateway_danceworks_a_byjennamarti.jpg.jpe

This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more

Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM A&E Feature

danceworks.jpg.jpe

Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM Dance

dancereview_danceworks_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more

May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Dance

a+egateway_ignite_a_(byerniereyyphotography).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ernie Reyy Photography

For a third summer, Danceworks DanceLAB will present Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, a showcase of many Milwaukee hip hop dance artists that highlights a Milwaukee style. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:06 PM A&E Feature

dancereview_danceworks_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more

Mar 9, 2015 5:05 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more

Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Rare in Milwaukee and a first for Danceworks, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” is a concert devoted entirely to this highly personalized, richly varied, energetic more

Jul 17, 2013 12:08 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES