Kim Morris
Bastille Days Celebrates 35 Years
Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E Feature
Milwaukee: La Petite France
Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more
Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Bastille Days
Francophiles, wine-lovers and street festival fans will be in heaven July 11-14 as Bastille Days takes over Cathedral Square Park, and several surrounding blocks more
Jul 7, 2013 5:57 PM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
