Kimberly Laberge

Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Theater

This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more

Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee’s Serbian community, numbering about 2,500 prior to World War I, gained in population after World War II. Serbian villagers and political refugees found shelter here through fraternal benevolent lodges formed to aid fellow country... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

