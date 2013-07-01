RSS

Kimya Dawson

dsc_0199.jpg.jpe

Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more

Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage1675.jpe

With her childlike songs and sophomoric sense of humor, Kimya Dawson, the female half of Juno ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1620.jpe

On her way to Charleston, S.C., for the 37th stop on her North American tourthis spring, Juno ,Music Feature more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES