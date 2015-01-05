Kind Spirit
Soul Low Present Four Versions of Themselves on Their "Kind Spirit" Video EP
Ifyou haven’t listened to Modest Mouse’s singles and rarities compilation BuildingNothing Out of Something in a while, it’s worth revisiting, if only to marvel at the way the band's early songs seemed to make up their ownrules as they went alon.. more
Jan 5, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch WebsterX Moonlight with Soul Low in the "Heard It All Before" Video
Though local bills featuring both indie-rock bands and hip-hop acts aren't quite the novelty they were 10 or 15 years ago, they're still one of those phenomenons that makes the city's music scene beam with pride. Talk to enough musicians about why.. more
Dec 3, 2014 5:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Cut and a Shave at Your Father’s Mustache
I always considered the old-time barbershop the center of the universe. A haircut and straight razor shave came packaged with world news and commentary. Tales were embellished, jokes looped, advice ready. Pinaud’s Clubman and Lilac Vegetal ... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature
Bullet For My Valentine w/ Chiodos, Airbourne and Arcanium
Few albums were more aptly titled than Bullet For My Valentine’s Scream Aim Fire , the sophomore album from the tough-as-mails Welsh metalcore band. Even heavier is the group’s new album Fever , a more traditional heavy metal more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee