Kindred
Dining and Gathering at Bay View's Kindred
Located in the new Kinn MKE guesthouse in Bay View, Kindred is a warm space to get together for innovative cocktails and modern twists on classic food. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Mar. 6-12
Sharon Jones, The Sword, Mike Birbiglia and more! more
Mar 5, 2014 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Wu-Tang Clan’s All-Media Ambitions
Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature