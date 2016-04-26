King Bravo
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Pizzle, La’Dra CaMz, AUTOMatic, Renz Young, First Class
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more
Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Loki Love, King Bravo, Cool Tay, WC Tank, Big Mike
A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more
Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
Books, Oldenburg and ‘America Windows’
Take some time to explore a diverse trio of art events this week. Two appear in often-overlooked metro art galleries; the other takes place in the Windy City.Mount Mary College’s intimate Marian Gallery features an exhibition from the Binde... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Brewers vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers had an off day yesterday, so here’s hoping they’re well rested tonight, when they begin a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee