King Courteen

WebsterX and Bliss & Alice Bring Reckoning in Kiings' "1984" Video
With his music videos for WebsterX, Damien Klaven demonstrated his gift for world building, making footage filmed in or around Milwaukee look like it was somehow imported from an exotic foreign film. He brings that same skill to the latest music video for Kiings' "1984."
Sep 18, 2015 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee's music scene lent their voices to Kiings' debut full-length album, WWYDF.
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective's umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 16-22
Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more.
Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Alice Cooper @ The Riverside Theater
When it comes to making a shocking impression, Alice Cooper has the perfect formula. For nearly five decades Cooper has been pioneering an off-shoot of hard-rock frequently called shock rock, and has lately taken on a particular fascination
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews