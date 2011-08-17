King'S Horses
Brief Candles' Long-Awaited Follow-Up
Brief Candles singer Kevin Dixon opens the song “Skylark” on the band's new Fractured Days LP with an admission. “I spent way too long to write this song,” he sings, “I didn't know how long it'd take.” For anybody who has followed ... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
King's Horses' Reformed Noise-Rock
The Milwaukee trio King's Horses formed from the ashes of—by their own account—a much worse band. Singer-guitarist Matt Slater, bassist Jack Packard and drummer Kyle Martin had been playing together in a self-described "very crappy pop-pu more
Mar 22, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Pistols At Dawn
As we creep into the dog days of summer, it seems only fitting to score the season with the upbeat organ work and whammy bar fades of authentic surf rock. Madison’s The Pistols At Dawn, influenced as much by Nintendo start screens as The Ventures... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee